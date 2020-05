Brachiosaurus to the rescue

The Grapevine Botanical Garden Jurassic Park event was cancelled due to COVID19. They had started setting up the various dinosaurs the week prior to the lockdown, and the Brachiosaurus got to stay. The gardens are free, dawn to dusk, 365 days a year so yesterday morning before anyone was out and about I went to snap a few photos. I guess this fellow will be here for a while, he was fun to photograph. He’s my half and half today.