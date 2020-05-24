Previous
The yuccas and the pinwheels by louannwarren
Photo 1240

The yuccas and the pinwheels

The white yuccas were the prettiest they’ve been since the Riverwalk opened 4 years ago. They are drought hardy plants but I have to think the 10” of rain we’ve had in May are the reason they are so lush this year.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Lou Ann

Lou Ann

Santina
nice shot, really beautiful branches full of flowers
May 24th, 2020  
