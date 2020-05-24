Sign up
Photo 1240
The yuccas and the pinwheels
The white yuccas were the prettiest they’ve been since the Riverwalk opened 4 years ago. They are drought hardy plants but I have to think the 10” of rain we’ve had in May are the reason they are so lush this year.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
19th May 2020 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
yucca
,
pinwheels
,
law-2020
,
mayhalf20
Santina
nice shot, really beautiful branches full of flowers
May 24th, 2020
