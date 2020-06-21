Sign up
Photo 1268
Wild tickseeds
These flowers have a hundred names, I liked “tickseeds” the best. They were growing wild by Grapevine Lake, this is a 40 mph capture.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
lake
grapevine
wild
law-2020
june20words
tickseeds
Wylie
ace
more amazing greens!
June 21st, 2020
