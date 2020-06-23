Previous
Next
If I sit real still she won’t see me. by louannwarren
Photo 1270

If I sit real still she won’t see me.

He sat that way for several minutes before he finally flew down to the bird bath for a drink. Too far to get a decent shot with my phone. Why do I even go outside without my camera?!
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
He almost looks like a part of the decor. I like the view your phone captured
June 23rd, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Doesn't he blend in well..good capture.
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise