Photo 1270
If I sit real still she won’t see me.
He sat that way for several minutes before he finally flew down to the bird bath for a drink. Too far to get a decent shot with my phone. Why do I even go outside without my camera?!
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
He almost looks like a part of the decor. I like the view your phone captured
June 23rd, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Doesn't he blend in well..good capture.
June 23rd, 2020
