Photo 1275
“Wine makes daily living easier....” Ben Franklin
The full quote: “Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance.” Perhaps truer words were never spoken, especially in regards to our times now.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1486
photos
114
followers
75
following
1275
3
365
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
26th June 2020 4:31pm
wine
quote
ben
franklin
law-2020
