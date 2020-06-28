Previous
Next
“Wine makes daily living easier....” Ben Franklin by louannwarren
Photo 1275

“Wine makes daily living easier....” Ben Franklin

The full quote: “Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance.” Perhaps truer words were never spoken, especially in regards to our times now.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise