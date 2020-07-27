Previous
Next
Finally by louannwarren
Photo 1304

Finally

The city landscape department finally took the time to clean out all the broken limbs on this tree. It responded by filling out beautifully. Pruning saves trees.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise