Finally
The city landscape department finally took the time to clean out all the broken limbs on this tree. It responded by filling out beautifully. Pruning saves trees.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
tree
lake
dam
grapevine
on
law-2020
