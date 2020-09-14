Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1353
The sweetest pencil cup ever!
I love the photos on my desk, and love my pencil cup. That’s Cadence at 18 on the back left, and her at 3 on the cup. 💖
***apologies to Ingrid, Wylie and Valerie, I removed the courthouse photo that you very kindly commented on. It was too dark and moody to me! 😊
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1566
photos
110
followers
75
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th September 2020 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pencil
,
cup
,
cadence
,
law-2020
,
sep20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close