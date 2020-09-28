Previous
Next
“Kisses Daddy” by louannwarren
Photo 1367

“Kisses Daddy”

They call these “Instagrammable spots”. There are many murals and staged spots like this one in Bishop Arts. Friends Cynthia, Catherine and I had fun getting our picture made in front of Besos Papi, Spanish for Kisses Daddy.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid
What a great picture of 3 happy looking ladies! I love that your handbag matches your blouse and the letters!
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise