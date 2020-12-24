Previous
Oh Christmas tree! by louannwarren
Oh Christmas tree!

We have a lovely community plaza that is decorated beautifully for the holidays. The sleigh at the base of the tree is where Santa usually sits to talk to the children, just not this year.
