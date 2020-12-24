Sign up
Photo 1454
Oh Christmas tree!
We have a lovely community plaza that is decorated beautifully for the holidays. The sleigh at the base of the tree is where Santa usually sits to talk to the children, just not this year.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1671
photos
108
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
22nd December 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
plaza
,
wayne
,
ferguson
,
law-2020
