A nativity ornament

There’s a wonderful Christmas shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that has beautiful clay ornaments made by American Indians. The shop has been closed off and on, at the whim of the state’s governor, for months. I am on the owner’s email group and in November she wrote that she had received some Seonia nativity ornaments. By the time I called she was out of them, so I said just mail me one when they come in. So on the 23rd it arrived. It was made by Ashley Seonia, a Navajo Indian in a Pueblo close to Santa Fe.