Photo 1482
The French cellist and his son
On our Rhine River cruise several years ago we toured Strasbourg, France. This cellist there played his cello so beautifully. I loved his sweet son sitting with him while he played. This for “music” the word today.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
3
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1701
photos
109
followers
77
following
406% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
france
,
music
,
cellist
,
strasbourg
,
jan21words
katy
ace
What a poignant photo! I love the way you have composed it. It tells a fabulous story! FAV
January 21st, 2021
Mariana Visser
Beautifully captured
January 21st, 2021
Kate
ace
Nicely composed
January 21st, 2021
