Previous
Next
FoR landscape 1 by louannwarren
Photo 1493

FoR landscape 1

A quick walk last evening gave me this one scene by a neighbor’s house. 😊
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the contrast of light and dark
February 1st, 2021  
KWind ace
Pretty light on the tree branches!
February 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise