Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1500
FoR Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 1
My grandmother moved to Lubbock in 1946 so she could be close to our family. Mother bought this Duncan Phyfe style china cabinet for her. It is a family treasure, and holds many trinkets, smile.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1719
photos
109
followers
77
following
410% complete
View this month »
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
7th February 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cabinet
,
china
,
treasure
,
flora
,
law-2021
,
for2021
Wendy
ace
This is truly beautiful, Lou Ann! Such a gorgeous antique!
Wow - that was a fast change!! (I saw your first shot and made a comment about it)
February 8th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
@farmreporter
I was scrolling through posts and realized I had posted this in color. Good grief! Thank goodness for the 365 photo replace option! 😊
February 8th, 2021
365 Project
close
