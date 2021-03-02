Previous
A Texas manhole cover by louannwarren
Photo 1522

A Texas manhole cover

This bronze manhole cover allows access to a main water line in Grapevine. It’s orange patina really highlights the lovely design, a stagecoach, cactus and horses. I asked Lori to stand on it to add interest and scale to the photo.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Lou Ann

Photo Details

