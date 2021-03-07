Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1527
Aaron Curry at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas
The Nasher had an exhibit of Curry’s metal sculptures several years ago. This pink sculpture (I have no idea what it is) was at the entrance.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1747
photos
109
followers
77
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Latest from all albums
220
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
nasher
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
Annie D
ace
Wonderful pink 😊
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close