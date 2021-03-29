Previous
The mildew fighters by louannwarren
Photo 1549

The mildew fighters

Roses are more sensitive to powdery and downy mildew than grapevines so they are planted at the ends of the vineyard rows. Such a lovely way to warn the winemaker. For the last red image for the Rainbow challenge.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture...
March 29th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
I didn’t know that. About the mildew fighters that is. Great shot too.
March 29th, 2021  
