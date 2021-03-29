Sign up
Photo 1549
The mildew fighters
Roses are more sensitive to powdery and downy mildew than grapevines so they are planted at the ends of the vineyard rows. Such a lovely way to warn the winemaker. For the last red image for the Rainbow challenge.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
red
,
roses
,
grapevines
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture...
March 29th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
I didn’t know that. About the mildew fighters that is. Great shot too.
March 29th, 2021
