The February deep freeze and May rains were good for all of the Crepe Myrtles

They are all covered in blooms this summer! This one is across our back fence, I love to look at it every day. Jerry isn’t thrilled though, because the fallen blooms fall into our pool. 😊
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
