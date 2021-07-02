Sign up
Photo 1644
The February deep freeze and May rains were good for all of the Crepe Myrtles
They are all covered in blooms this summer! This one is across our back fence, I love to look at it every day. Jerry isn’t thrilled though, because the fallen blooms fall into our pool. 😊
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1900
photos
117
followers
79
following
Tags
crepe
,
myrtle
,
law-2021
