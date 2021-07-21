Previous
Next
The museum of eccentricities was closed by louannwarren
Photo 1663

The museum of eccentricities was closed

Actually this place was an art gallery, the shelves in the front window displayed objects made of found items. There’s lots of street reflection in this shot but the “camera” on display was pretty amazing.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise