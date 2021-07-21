Sign up
Photo 1663
The museum of eccentricities was closed
Actually this place was an art gallery, the shelves in the front window displayed objects made of found items. There’s lots of street reflection in this shot but the “camera” on display was pretty amazing.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
camera
,
art
,
gallery
,
items
,
mckinney
,
law-2021
,
jul21words
