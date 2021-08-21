Sign up
Photo 1694
Zipping along in West Texas
The passenger windows in the car are tinted green so this 75 mph photo is a lot greener than it should be. Ha. It was so hot the cows were just standing in the water tank, trying to cool off.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
3
1
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
29th July 2021 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
hot
,
cows
,
west
,
law-pp
Maggiemae
ace
This one is so good for the layers and the cattle in one of the layers provides interest! fav
August 21st, 2021
katy
ace
This is a terrific composition for 75 MPH
August 21st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Don't blame them a bit! Well composed at that speed
August 22nd, 2021
