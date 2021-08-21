Previous
Zipping along in West Texas by louannwarren
Photo 1694

Zipping along in West Texas

The passenger windows in the car are tinted green so this 75 mph photo is a lot greener than it should be. Ha. It was so hot the cows were just standing in the water tank, trying to cool off.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
This one is so good for the layers and the cattle in one of the layers provides interest! fav
August 21st, 2021  
katy ace
This is a terrific composition for 75 MPH
August 21st, 2021  
Milanie ace
Don't blame them a bit! Well composed at that speed
August 22nd, 2021  
