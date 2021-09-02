Previous
Next
Magnolia seed pods by louannwarren
Photo 1706

Magnolia seed pods

They have many names but essentially after the flowers bloom the stigmas and stamens become these seed filled pods. I noticed you can buy them now to use as a natural decoration, on Etsy. Based on the price I have a gold mine in my front yard. Ha!
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful, I have never seen these before. Sounds as if you can go into business with them ;-)
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise