Photo 1706
Magnolia seed pods
They have many names but essentially after the flowers bloom the stigmas and stamens become these seed filled pods. I noticed you can buy them now to use as a natural decoration, on Etsy. Based on the price I have a gold mine in my front yard. Ha!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1963
photos
114
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd September 2021 7:39am
Tags
seed
magnolia
pod
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I have never seen these before. Sounds as if you can go into business with them ;-)
September 2nd, 2021
