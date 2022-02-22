Sign up
Photo 1879
FoR 22
This is a cut glass “spooner” with the sun shining on it. I keep my teaspoons in it instead of in the silver drawer. I call the drawer where all the forks and knives and spoons are the “silver drawer”. 😊
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
0
Tags
sunlight
,
spooner
,
for2022
katy
ace
Very pretty Composition and subject
February 22nd, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Very pretty!
February 22nd, 2022
