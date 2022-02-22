Previous
FoR 22 by louannwarren
Photo 1879

FoR 22

This is a cut glass “spooner” with the sun shining on it. I keep my teaspoons in it instead of in the silver drawer. I call the drawer where all the forks and knives and spoons are the “silver drawer”. 😊
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
514% complete

katy ace
Very pretty Composition and subject
February 22nd, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very pretty!
February 22nd, 2022  
