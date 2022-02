A beautiful yellow rose with dew drops on itโ€™s petals, edited to make it as low key as I possibly could. I never see a yellow rose without thinking of my dear friend @henriz , Henri Russell. She introduced me to 365 because she knew I loved taking photographs. Actually she always said I took more photos than anyone she knew, until she signed up for 365! ๐Ÿ˜Š 365 is my gift from Henri, every day.