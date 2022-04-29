Sign up
Photo 1945
The Tarantula
This giant chalk art spider was amazing. The Indian dancers stage is in the background. From the local art festival Color Palooza.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
5
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2214
photos
115
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:02pm
Tags
color
,
art
,
chalk
,
tarantula
,
palooza
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful talent and artwork- but it's a little too scary for me- I'd be avoiding it- LOL! Good shot.
April 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes ! it gives me the creeps ! - it really looks 3D !
April 29th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Well done !
April 29th, 2022
Tracy
ace
Even my nephew was impressed with this one. Great capture.
April 29th, 2022
Diane
ace
Amazing and creative chalk art. Nice photo.
April 29th, 2022
