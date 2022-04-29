Previous
The Tarantula by louannwarren
Photo 1945

The Tarantula

This giant chalk art spider was amazing. The Indian dancers stage is in the background. From the local art festival Color Palooza.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful talent and artwork- but it's a little too scary for me- I'd be avoiding it- LOL! Good shot.
April 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes ! it gives me the creeps ! - it really looks 3D !
April 29th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Well done !
April 29th, 2022  
Tracy ace
Even my nephew was impressed with this one. Great capture.
April 29th, 2022  
Diane ace
Amazing and creative chalk art. Nice photo.
April 29th, 2022  
