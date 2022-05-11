Sign up
Photo 1957
The eagle in the backyard
Can we just say that the eagle and petunias are half of the photo and the trees are the other half? Thank you. 😊
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
eagle
,
petunias
,
mayhalf22
katy
ace
We Can most certainly say that. Really a very pretty photo.
May 11th, 2022
