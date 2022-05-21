Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1967
Connor
We visited our grandson’s restaurant so he could be our waiter (and we could leave a big tip 😊). I thought the Reception area was lovely and would be good for my half and half project.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2245
photos
114
followers
75
following
538% complete
View this month »
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Latest from all albums
1962
1963
1964
277
1965
278
1966
1967
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th May 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
connor
,
mayhalf22
,
houlihan’s
Stefano Trezzi
ace
Yellow on yellow, nice!
May 21st, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
May 21st, 2022
*lynn
ace
great colors ... cool lights
May 21st, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a nice place.
May 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful entrance, such a bright and welcoming colour. He must have been delighted to see you :-)
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close