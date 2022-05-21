Previous
Connor by louannwarren
Photo 1967

Connor

We visited our grandson’s restaurant so he could be our waiter (and we could leave a big tip 😊). I thought the Reception area was lovely and would be good for my half and half project.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Lou Ann

Stefano Trezzi ace
Yellow on yellow, nice!
May 21st, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
May 21st, 2022  
*lynn ace
great colors ... cool lights
May 21st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a nice place.
May 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful entrance, such a bright and welcoming colour. He must have been delighted to see you :-)
May 21st, 2022  
