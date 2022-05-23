Previous
Still feeling lucky 😊 by louannwarren
The Anole decided if he sat very still on the rocks I wouldn’t really see him. I think children have taken some of the river rocks that surround the military monuments and placed them on the tops. This for my last Anole half and half.
Lou Ann

