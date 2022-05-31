Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1977
Pieville’s plant windows
In the same town as the yarn shops was this wonderful pie shop. We sat at the back by these wonderful windows that had beautifully textured glass and potted houseplants that were thriving in the subdued sunlight.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2255
photos
114
followers
75
following
541% complete
View this month »
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th May 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
windows
,
mayhalf22
,
pieville
katy
ace
Fav what a pretty Composition. I like all the textures especially in that glass.
May 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close