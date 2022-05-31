Previous
Pieville’s plant windows by louannwarren
Photo 1977

Pieville’s plant windows

In the same town as the yarn shops was this wonderful pie shop. We sat at the back by these wonderful windows that had beautifully textured glass and potted houseplants that were thriving in the subdued sunlight.
Lou Ann

katy ace
Fav what a pretty Composition. I like all the textures especially in that glass.
May 31st, 2022  
