Photo 1980
Morning clouds
After producing a little over 5” of rain the previous 24 hours, the clouds still covered the sky. We are so thankful to have finally had some rain!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
Tags
clouds
june22words
Babs
I can see a smiley face in the clouds
June 3rd, 2022
katy
The colors in this one are absolutely gorgeous, Lou Ann. Your photo shows the details beautifully and I am so glad you got some rain
June 3rd, 2022
