Texas summers by louannwarren
Photo 1988

Texas summers

It was 104 degrees Fahrenheit today. This is the landscape view from Jerry’s hospital room. I followed the tree shadows all day. Thank you all so much for your kind comments yesterday. They mean so much to Jerry and I.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D ace
you following the shadows brought tears my eyes - *hugs* for you both
June 12th, 2022  
