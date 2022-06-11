Sign up
Photo 1988
Texas summers
It was 104 degrees Fahrenheit today. This is the landscape view from Jerry’s hospital room. I followed the tree shadows all day. Thank you all so much for your kind comments yesterday. They mean so much to Jerry and I.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
jerry
,
utsw
,
trees-shadows
Annie D
ace
you following the shadows brought tears my eyes - *hugs* for you both
June 12th, 2022
