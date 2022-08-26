Previous
A family treasure by louannwarren
Photo 2011

A family treasure

In September of 1948 my MIL received this vase full of red roses from her husband, in honor of the birth of their only daughter. She gave me the vase many years ago and I love to use it when I can. When I sorted through my birthday flowers yesterday I put the ones that weren’t too wilted in the vase. Sweet memories for me, of the wonderful woman who gave me the vase. Jerry is doing well, he’s handling the side effects from his immunotherapy treatment very well. He receives his second treatment September 8.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Such lovely flowers to go with the lovely story and sweet memories. So good to know that Jerry is doing well.
August 26th, 2022  
katy ace
The remnants of your bouquet are so pretty still, and what a wonderful way to display them in a memory filled vase. Good to hear Jerry is doing so well. I continue to keep both of you in my prayers
August 26th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
@ludwigsdiana @grammyn thank you both, so much.
August 26th, 2022  
