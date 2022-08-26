A family treasure

In September of 1948 my MIL received this vase full of red roses from her husband, in honor of the birth of their only daughter. She gave me the vase many years ago and I love to use it when I can. When I sorted through my birthday flowers yesterday I put the ones that weren’t too wilted in the vase. Sweet memories for me, of the wonderful woman who gave me the vase. Jerry is doing well, he’s handling the side effects from his immunotherapy treatment very well. He receives his second treatment September 8.