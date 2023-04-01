Sign up
Photo 2150
April showers
Instead of an outside rain shower, I shot my shower door. Smile. For the word shower today.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2429
photos
107
followers
73
following
Tags
drops
,
shower
,
april23words
Brian
ace
Love your choice of subject and the presentation.
April 4th, 2023
