Photo 2237
The old and the new
We had a lot of fence replaced, then the entire fence stained. At first I thought the new stain was too dark, but I’ve gotten used to it. The hot Texas sun is super hard on wooden fences.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
dark
new
stain
fence
Dawn
ace
Looking great
June 29th, 2023
