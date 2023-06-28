Previous
The old and the new by louannwarren
The old and the new

We had a lot of fence replaced, then the entire fence stained. At first I thought the new stain was too dark, but I’ve gotten used to it. The hot Texas sun is super hard on wooden fences.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
612% complete

Dawn ace
Looking great
June 29th, 2023  
