Photo 2292
You can always count on Lantanas
This perennial Lantana managed to grow and put on flowers this hot summer. I think I will plant several next spring, as the summer heat won’t be an issue.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Tags
lantana
katy
ace
They look so pretty here and your processing makes them look like art
September 22nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
September 22nd, 2023
