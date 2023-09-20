Previous
You can always count on Lantanas by louannwarren
You can always count on Lantanas

This perennial Lantana managed to grow and put on flowers this hot summer. I think I will plant several next spring, as the summer heat won’t be an issue.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
They look so pretty here and your processing makes them look like art
September 22nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
September 22nd, 2023  
