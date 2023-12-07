Previous
Lighting the 63 candles by louannwarren
Photo 2328

Lighting the 63 candles

The restaurant owner brought the blow torch out of the kitchen he uses on his Creme brûlée dessert to light all of the candles. One gal grabbed the fire extinguisher. We laughed and laughed.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise