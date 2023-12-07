Sign up
Photo 2328
Lighting the 63 candles
The restaurant owner brought the blow torch out of the kitchen he uses on his Creme brûlée dessert to light all of the candles. One gal grabbed the fire extinguisher. We laughed and laughed.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2611
photos
103
followers
71
following
637% complete
