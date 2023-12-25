Sign up
Photo 2342
My Amaryllis bloomed on Christmas Day
It has 4 beautiful blooms and another flower stalk has started growing. What fun an amaryllis is! I hope everyone had a lovely Christmas Day!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
christmas
,
day
,
blooms
,
amaryllis
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
December 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
How perfect, beautiful flowers and capture.
December 28th, 2023
