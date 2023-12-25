Previous
Next
My Amaryllis bloomed on Christmas Day by louannwarren
Photo 2342

My Amaryllis bloomed on Christmas Day

It has 4 beautiful blooms and another flower stalk has started growing. What fun an amaryllis is! I hope everyone had a lovely Christmas Day!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
How perfect, beautiful flowers and capture.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise