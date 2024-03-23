Previous
The Purple Heart Veterans by louannwarren
The Purple Heart Veterans

During the Veteran's Day parade the Purple Heart’s banner really stood out. This is a group of American combat wounded veterans, such fine men and women. Their banner is perfect for my purple rainbow
Lou Ann

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
March 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and great colour for your calendar.
March 23rd, 2024  
