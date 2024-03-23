Sign up
Photo 2395
The Purple Heart Veterans
During the Veteran's Day parade the Purple Heart’s banner really stood out. This is a group of American combat wounded veterans, such fine men and women. Their banner is perfect for my purple rainbow
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2708
photos
105
followers
72
following
656% complete
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
purple
,
heart
,
veterans
,
rainbow2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
March 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and great colour for your calendar.
March 23rd, 2024
