No Mow May carried over to June

The no mow areas around town are exploding with Texas wildflowers. It is still raining, 7” in June so far.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
The wildflowers are really beautiful and I bet the rain is helping them to thrive right now!
Do you know anybody with boat building skills?
June 5th, 2024  
