Previous
Photo 2469
No Mow May carried over to June
The no mow areas around town are exploding with Texas wildflowers. It is still raining, 7” in June so far.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2815
photos
105
followers
72
following
676% complete
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
no
,
mow
,
june
,
may
,
into
katy
ace
The wildflowers are really beautiful and I bet the rain is helping them to thrive right now!
Do you know anybody with boat building skills?
June 5th, 2024
