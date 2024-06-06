Previous
The No Mow Star by louannwarren
The No Mow Star

The Lemon Bee Balm wildflower is by far the most prevalent wildflower after all of our rain. I would love to know how it got it’s name!
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
it is really gorgeous in this photo, especially. does it smell like lemon?
June 6th, 2024  
Lovely
June 6th, 2024  
@grammyn I did not smell lemon when I was there, if I get back that way I will stop and smell those flowers!
June 6th, 2024  
