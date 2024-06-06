Sign up
Previous
Photo 2470
The No Mow Star
The Lemon Bee Balm wildflower is by far the most prevalent wildflower after all of our rain. I would love to know how it got it’s name!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
3
0
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
Tags
bee
,
no
,
lemon
,
mow
,
may
,
balm
katy
ace
it is really gorgeous in this photo, especially. does it smell like lemon?
June 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 6th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
I did not smell lemon when I was there, if I get back that way I will stop and smell those flowers!
June 6th, 2024
