Red yucca blooms by louannwarren
Red yucca blooms

These plants require no water. They are extremely hardy and thrive on neglect really. Their leaves are thin and sharp edged so they aren’t really suitable for planting atoubd family homes
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diane ace
A great shot!
Were you impacted by Hurricane Beryl?
July 10th, 2024  
