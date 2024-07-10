Sign up
Photo 2504
The red yucca as art
Honestly every time I see these I think of Henri Russell, my dear friend who introduced me to 365. She loved the yuccas and planted some from seed that did so well in her yard.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
red
,
yucca
,
henri
katy
ace
This does make a beautiful piece of art with the light and shadows and all those colors. You have composed it well. I remember Henri. RIP. I used to wonder if you were sisters.
July 10th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I was just remembering Henri the other day along with several other wonderful people I met here who have since passed. I am so thankful for all of them- so this is a lovely tribute and a lovely image!
July 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful plant and a lovely reminder of your friend
July 10th, 2024
