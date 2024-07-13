Sign up
Photo 2506
Jill’s hibiscus
DIL Jill gave me two hibiscus plants that were offshoots of her huge bush that’s taking over her flowerbed. One of my two has bloomed, I’m thrilled. The other one doesn’t get enough sun so no blooms but it’s still a lovely plant.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
jill
,
hibiscus
katy
ace
This is really so beautiful! The flower and the photo
July 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour ! Such a lovely freebie to have in your garden !
July 12th, 2024
