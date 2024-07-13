Previous
Jill’s hibiscus by louannwarren
Photo 2506

Jill’s hibiscus

DIL Jill gave me two hibiscus plants that were offshoots of her huge bush that’s taking over her flowerbed. One of my two has bloomed, I’m thrilled. The other one doesn’t get enough sun so no blooms but it’s still a lovely plant.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is really so beautiful! The flower and the photo
July 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour ! Such a lovely freebie to have in your garden !
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise