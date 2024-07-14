Previous
More cone flowers by louannwarren
More cone flowers

Yellow ones, faffed as well. Nothing says summer as well as yellow flowers!
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and faffing, such great colours.
July 15th, 2024  
