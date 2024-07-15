Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
This is where the cone flowers are.
It’s just the nicest area close to the stores. I’m sure when the weather is nice employees eat their lunches there.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2856
photos
104
followers
70
following
687% complete
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
sitting
,
ranch
,
highlands
,
area
katy
ace
This is so pretty
July 16th, 2024
