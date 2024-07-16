Previous
The dragonfly with the sinister name by louannwarren
The dragonfly with the sinister name

There were several of these darting around the cone flowers. I was surprised to learn their name is “Widow Skimmers”!
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
@louannwarren
katy ace
I have never heard of it before, but this is an amazing photo of one
July 17th, 2024  
