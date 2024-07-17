Sign up
Photo 2511
Cedar tree bark
Cedar trees grow well here. They have wonderful bark. This tree is where the Widow Skimmer lives.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
tree
bark
cedar
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely textures
July 22nd, 2024
