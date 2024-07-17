Previous
Next
Cedar tree bark by louannwarren
Photo 2511

Cedar tree bark

Cedar trees grow well here. They have wonderful bark. This tree is where the Widow Skimmer lives.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely textures
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise