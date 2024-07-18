Social media at it’s best

I saw this photo on a “Remember When” Facebook page and saved it so I could show my classmates. I honestly didn’t think it was my senior prom, it just had the look of the late 1950’s, early 1960’s to me. When I emailed it to my classmates, Betty McAbee spotted herself and her date back far right. It was her in her yellow formal. Then we saw Donnie Alford, the boy facing the camera on the right. Claudia Keeton is in white on the left, with the tiara in her hair. Then different ones said the girl in the middle was Linda Casey. She emailed me that her mother forbid her to dance, she and her date John Cummings (married 62 years this year) sat in the sideline and watched everyone dance. The boy in the middle is Donnie Bumpass. As it turned out, it is our senior prom. I do not know which Facebook page posted it originally, it sure generated a lot of classmate conversation though!