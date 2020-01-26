Sign up
Previous
Next
161 / 365
Unidentifed Building, Pere Marquette State Park
I've often wondered what the purpose of this building is (or was. It sits along the edge of the Illinois River, at Pere Marquette State Park, across from the lodge. The river doesn't have to be very high for ithis building to be inaccessable.
Here's a detail from last October
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Third Degree
Camera
X-T3
Taken
26th January 2020 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
interesting...
January 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I see the water lines on the brick. An interesting building.
January 27th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great composition
January 27th, 2020
