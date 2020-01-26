Previous
Next
Unidentifed Building, Pere Marquette State Park by lsquared
161 / 365

Unidentifed Building, Pere Marquette State Park

I've often wondered what the purpose of this building is (or was. It sits along the edge of the Illinois River, at Pere Marquette State Park, across from the lodge. The river doesn't have to be very high for ithis building to be inaccessable.

Here's a detail from last October

26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
interesting...
January 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I see the water lines on the brick. An interesting building.
January 27th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great composition
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise