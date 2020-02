old Montezuma B&O Railroad Bridge

It was originally constructed for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad in 1895 as a swing bridge that could pivot its midsection to allow boats to pass through when the Wabash was a commercially navigable river. The turnstile fixtures remain visible on the piers tops. It was revised in the 1920s for its present, fixed configuration. It’s been abandoned since 2001. It was converted to a pedestrian bridge in late 2017.