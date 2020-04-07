Previous
Heads Up by lsquared
Heads Up

Not sure what kind of bird this is... It was on top of the bush, right up until the time I had my camera ready. They it popped into the bush, periodically sticking it's head up to look around.
Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
