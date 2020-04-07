Sign up
Heads Up
Not sure what kind of bird this is... It was on top of the bush, right up until the time I had my camera ready. They it popped into the bush, periodically sticking it's head up to look around.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Album
Third Degree
Camera
X-T3
Taken
7th April 2020 12:23pm
