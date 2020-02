My take on Etienne's (@etienne) image for the Waht Would You Do challenge. This wa sa particularly hard challeneg for me, because the original photo is just so very good, as is.I decided to try and isolate / stress the lines, rather than the color. Lots of impressive fanciful entries, but I'm more comfortable not adding a lot of new elements. Probably because I'm not so good at it?Here's details on the challenge: